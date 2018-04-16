5000HP Devel Sixteen Acceleration Video Is Rather Restrained

The Devel Sixteen hypercar is one of those cars that keeps popping up since it’s inception in 2006 and we are now starting to see some video’s of the crazy creation.

Here we get to see it having some fun in the desert putting its quad-turbo V16 engine to work. However, the video is not only short, but also a tad bit flavorless as the car isn’t being pushed hard.

The company mentions that the engine was on low boost as the driver was only using 20 percent of throttle.

The company’s ultimate goal is to hit 320 mph (515 km/h) but in this day and age, no tyres are able to withstand this kind of velocity so it seems like this is a bit of wishful thinking.