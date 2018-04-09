News

Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe May Pack As Much As 641 HP

By Zero2Turbo

Ever since the Giulia launched, the fans and petrolheads around the world have been wondering about a possible Coupe version of the car and although not even a single spy shot is available at the moment, sources close to Alfa Romeo have allegedly spilled the beans about the model’s official release: late this year before going on sale in 2019.

It might carry the Sprint or GTV badge and it is expected to be a properly amped up version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Sleeker styling, longer doors and a reworked front and rear-end will make sure this Coupe is very easy on the eye.

Related Posts

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nurburgring Editions Going To…

Driven | Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The range-topping version of the Giulia Coupe is said to pack as much as 641 horsepower thanks to a hybrid powertrain with F1-derived tech.

The familiar 2.9-litre biturbo V6 is rumored to form a hybrid powertrain with an energy recovery system (ERS).

Let’s hope this is all true as that would be one hell of a force to be reckoned with!

Zero2Turbo
You might also like
News

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nurburgring Editions Going To Geneva With 4C…

Driven

Driven | Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

News

Alfa Romeo 6C Sports Car Apparently Given Green Light

Zero2Turbo

Top 5 Fastest Accelerating SUV’s You Can Buy

News

Large Alfa Romeo SUV To Become Flagship And Pack Electrification

News

Updated Alfa Romeo 4C Coming Next Year

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo