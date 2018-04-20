Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Is Hard To Look At

It has been teased a few times over the last couple of days but now all the press images have leaked onto the web by the manufacturer themselves ahead of it’s official reveal at the Auto China Show in Beijing next week.

Ladies and gents, this is the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury and depending on who you ask could either be a sedan or an SUV but either way it is not easy on the eyes.

“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind never seen before,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. “Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design,” says Wagener. “With sensuality and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand.”

On the technical side, it seems that the concept car is powered by four permanent-magnet synchronous motors, offering torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive. Their total output is a hefty 738 horses (550 kW), while the flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh. This apparently translates into an NEDC range of over 500 kilometers or an EPA range of over 200 mph.