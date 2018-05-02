Porsche Add Cayenne E-Hybrid To Lineup

An environmentally friendly Cayenne is getting ready for market launch early next year and we have all the details on the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

It is based on the latest generation of the Cayenne (third gen) and the total output thanks to a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and an electric motor means you get 455 hp (340 kW). The petrol unit provides 250 kW of power while the electric motor adds an additional 100 kW but more importantly, you get 700 Nm of torque available from ‘just above idle’ for instant response.

With these figures, you can expect a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 5 seconds flat and a top speed of 253 km/h. If you want to stay electric, you can travel 44 km on battery power and reach a top speed of 135 km/h.

It packs a 14.1 kWh batter pack which is fluid cooled and stored under the boot floor, with a claimed 7.8-hour charge time for on a 10A, 230V connection. Owners who spec the optional 7.2kW on-board charger and plug into a 230V, 32A connection, the charge time drops to just 2.3 hours.

Power hits the road via an all-wheel drive system capable of shuffling torque across the front or rear axle using an electronically-controlled multi-plate clutch. Adaptive suspension is standard, but you’ll pay extra for Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) roll-stabilisation. There’s also an optional trailer hitch for towing up to 3.5 tonnes.

Inside, the E-Hybrid is available with a head-up display which is a first for Porsche believe it or not. Among the wider range of options is 22-inch alloy wheels (also a first for Porsche) and an InnoDrive package with adaptive cruise control, massaging seats and a heated windscreen.

No local pricing is available at this stage.