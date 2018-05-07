Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S Pumps Out 712 HP (530 kW)

Last week German tuner Wheelsandmore gave us a look at their Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante and now they have presented us with their take on the super saloon (and estate) with the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

The power kit for this car is offered in three stages to suit the need for each and every individual. You can have this for S and non-S models and enjoy the unlocked v-max that comes with it. Stage one and two up the output of the the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 to 650 hp (485 kw) and 920 Nm and 680 hp (507 kW) and 960 Nm respectively. But the Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S to have is the stage three tuning box which pushes the output to a full 712 horses (530 kW) with 965 Nm of torque.

These power kits and visual changes can be applied to both the Sedan and Estate variants.

Talking about visual changes, if you want to give it a little more edge to match the extra grunt, then they recommend fitting some F.I.W.E rims in any size you want but the bigger the better is the order of the day in this setup so go for the 21-inch set.