These Six Special Ferraris Could Sell For Over R800 Million

Monterey Car Week has produced some legendary sales over the years, but the RM Sotheby’s docket for August 14 and 15, 2026 might be the deepest bench of factory Ferrari hypercars ever offered in one place. Six cars, spanning four decades of Maranello’s engineering history, are heading across the block in California, and together they’re tipped to fetch a genuinely staggering sum.

The Big Five, Reunited

For the first time at a single auction, all five of Ferrari’s “Big Five” halo cars, the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, will be sold together. Each represents a different chapter of Ferrari’s turbo, naturally aspirated, and hybrid eras, and each of these particular examples comes with a story that collectors will pay serious money for.

Ferrari 288 GTO: Where It All Began

The 288 GTO was born out of Group B homologation rules before the series was scrapped, leaving Ferrari with a featherweight aluminium and Kevlar chassis and a twin-turbocharged 2.8 litre V8 that made it the fastest production car in the world in the mid-1980s. The car heading to Monterey is chassis 54789, the 99th of 272 built, finished in Rosso Corsa with air conditioning and power windows. It shows just 1,541 km on the odometer and carries Ferrari Classiche certification confirming its matching numbers status. Presale estimates put it at 9 million to 11 million dollars.

Ferrari F40: The Last Car Enzo Approved

The F40 was the final Ferrari signed off during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime, built to answer the Porsche 959 with a tubular steel chassis, a carbon fibre and Kevlar body shaped in Pininfarina’s wind tunnel, and a twin-turbocharged 2.9 litre V8 sent through a five speed manual with Ferrari’s famous exposed metal gate. This example, chassis 87345, was delivered new to Lee Iacocca, the executive who helped launch the Ford Mustang, and has covered barely any miles since. Ferrari’s F40 has been a strong performer at auction before, a “Minty Forty” one-off sold at Monterey 2024 for an estimated $1.9 million to $2.5 million, and this Iacocca car, with its far stronger provenance, carries an estimate of 4 million to 5 million dollars.

Ferrari F50: Mike Tyson’s Formula 1 Road Car

Ferrari built the F50 to bring its early 1990s Formula 1 program as close to the road as regulations would allow, wrapping a 4.7 litre V12 in a carbon fibre monocoque with a removable hardtop. Chassis 104220 was delivered new in California to former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and it comes complete with its luggage set, original manuals, and a pair of Everlast gloves signed by Tyson himself. It carries Ferrari Classiche certification and an estimate of 7 million to 9 million dollars.

Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari: The Hybrid Handover

The Enzo, chassis 133919, has had only two owners, both in Texas, and comes with a full service history and Classiche certification. It bridges Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 era with the automated paddle shift gearbox and is estimated at 6.75 million to 7.5 million dollars.

The LaFerrari that follows it is one of just 499 built and one of around 120 sent to the United States. It has spent its entire life with a single Colorado owner and recently had its high voltage battery pack replaced ahead of receiving Classiche certification. LaFerraris have held their value well in the years since production ended and this hardtop example carries an estimate of 5 million to 6 million dollars.

Ferrari Daytona SP3: The Icona Halo Piece

Rounding out the six is the newest and most expensive car in the lineup, a 2023 Daytona SP3 from Ferrari’s limited run of 599 Icona cars. Finished in Giallo Triplo Strato with black stripes and Italian tricolour accents, chassis 297567 was built through Ferrari’s Atelier program and has passed through just two owners. Even a standard build slot for one of these cars was changing hands for the rand equivalent of R11 million, so it’s little surprise this finished example tops the sale with an estimate of 10 million to 12 million dollars.

And Then There’s Chassis 0

Ferrari also has a seventh car crossing the block in Monterey, and while it isn’t one of the six headline hypercars, it may end up being just as talked about. The Ferrari Luce “Chassis 0” is the very first production example of Ferrari’s new Luce nameplate, built as the showcase car for the brand’s Tailor Made personalisation division. It wears a custom semi-gloss Madreperla paint finish that shifts from green to purple depending on the light, paired with light metallic leather trim and white detailing throughout, including the wheels and the Prancing Horse badge itself.

Being chassis number zero of an entirely new Ferrari series gives this car a significance that goes beyond its striking paint job, and proceeds from its sale will go directly to the Ferrari Foundation to support educational programs. As a charity lot and a genuine first of its kind, the Luce is expected to sell for well over 1 million dollars, regardless of how the rest of the sale plays out.