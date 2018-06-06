NewsVideo

McLaren Tease The Upcoming 600 HP (447 kW) 570 LT

By Zero2Turbo

McLaren has revealed a single image hinting at the upcoming LT version of the 570S.

The image shows the familiar rear of the 570S but with more aggressive tyres than the standard car, styling changes such as side blades for improved aerodynamics and one major omission: the exhaust.

Could we see a top-exit exhaust like the 675LT? It sure seems like it since it is not in shot and it should produce a much better soundtrack as well as saving weight.

Related Posts

McLaren 570S “Joker” Packs 711 HP And Insanely…

McLaren 675LT MSO Treated To F1 GTR’s Gulf Racing…

The 570LT is tipped to have a power output of more than 600bhp (608 hp; 447 kw) but the focus of efforts, as with the earlier 675LT Super Series model, has been directed towards weight reduction and aerodynamic optimisation.

This means we can expect lighter wheels, reduced sound deadening, thinner glass and perhaps a Perspex rear screen.

Really hope they include some form of rear wing (active or fixed) as the 570S profile needs it to complete the look we have all come to love from the 675LT.

You might also like
Tuning

McLaren 570S “Joker” Packs 711 HP And Insanely Loud Straight Pipes

News

McLaren 675LT MSO Treated To F1 GTR’s Gulf Racing Livery

News

WATCH The McLaren Senna High-Speed Testing In South Africa

News

McLaren Automotive Pumping Out Cars At A Rate Of Knots

News

Carlex Design McLaren 720S Interior Is Interesting To Say The Least

Video

McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us