News

New Ford GT With Only 40 Miles Burns To A Crisp

By Zero2Turbo

This Ford GT will be making it’s way to a scrapheap in Germany after it caught fire recently and burnt to a crisp.

The blue Oval supercar was destroyed by the flames over in Munich, in an incident that took place on Saturday, around 1 PM local time.

The circumstances that led to the fire are unknown, with the rumor mill talking about a faulty fuel pressure valve. Regardless, the flames seemed to have consumed the rear section of the vehicle, even touching a part of the passenger cell.

Related Posts

One-Off Ford Mustang GT Packs 700 HP and Pays Tribute To…

New 800 HP (596 kW) Shelby Super Snake Shows Off In Promo

German media reports that the 52-year-old driver and his son were able to get out of the vehicle with no harm but by the time emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire, it was too late for the vehicle to be saved.

Making things even worse is the fact that the car had just 43 miles on the clock (70 km) so the owner did not even really get to enjoy it much.

Let’s hope this is not a trend for the new Ford GT and that insurance covers this owners losses.

You might also like
News

One-Off Ford Mustang GT Packs 700 HP and Pays Tribute To WWII Pilots

News

New 800 HP (596 kW) Shelby Super Snake Shows Off In Promo

South Africa

Menacing Shelby F-150 Trucks Coming To South Africa

Video

Mustang Donuts On Gravel = Smashed Up ‘Camera Car’

News

New Report Says Ford Fiesta RS Is Not Happening

News

Ford To Make A 550 HP Continuation Model Of The ‘67 Shelby Super Snake

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us