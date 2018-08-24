Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Finally Official

Ladies and gents, welcome the new King of the ‘Ring, the mighty Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and it also launches with a special edition SVJ 63 variant.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will make its debut today at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”. The Aventador SVJ, uses the traditional SV badging, adding the ‘Jota’ suffix. A special edition version, named SVJ 63, is also set to be unveiled on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It pays homage to Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963 and will be replicated just 63 times.

This car will be available in a limited edition run of 900 copies with each of them fitted with a 770 hp (574 kw) naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 720 Nm of torque. Dry weight is reduced to 1,525 kg which will allow a 100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and a 200 km/h sprint in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed is comfortably above 350 km/h.

When comparing it to the ‘regular’ Aventador SV, this has a 40% improvement on downforce on both front and rear axles and at the same time an improved drag coefficient. The Italians achieved this with new a new front bumper incorporating side fins and of course the biggest contributor to this is the intelligent Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system. This is their most advanced yet as it features new optimized air inlets and aero channel designs together with bespoke calibrations.

The rear wing emulates the Lamborghini Veneno in design and the side winglets have been optimised to reduce turbulence.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ gets a new titanium intake valve, a modified intake cylinder head duct and an optimized seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox. It’s suspension is reworked with a 50% improved anti-roll bar and 15% higher damping force range. The SVJ also features Lamborghini’s rear-wheel steering (LRS) and four-wheel drive system.

Lamborghini’s driving modes, Strada, Sport and Corsa, are joined by an EGO option allowing custom setups. The Navigation System and Infotainment System include AppleCarPlay together with a Lamborghini telemetry system as an optional extra.

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the beginning of 2019. In Europe, it will cost 349,116 euros net of tax.

Aventador SVJ

Aventador SVJ 63