LARTE Design Unveils Two-Tone LARGENDA Package for the Lamborghini Urus SE

LARTE Design has revealed its latest interpretation of the Lamborghini Urus SE, giving the electrified super SUV a dramatic split-tone appearance that blends deep black into vibrant red. The bespoke finish extends beyond the painted bodywork and into the dry-carbon components, creating one of the most distinctive Urus builds seen to date.

The design is divided down the middle of the vehicle, with the front finished in black and the rear in red. The transition is achieved using a seamless gradient that flows over the bonnet, roof and rear section. Even the exposed carbon fibre elements follow the same theme, with the colour transition integrated into the carbon weave during production rather than being applied afterward.

LARTE says its LARGENDA package has been developed specifically for the plug-in hybrid model. Every component attaches to the factory mounting points without structural modifications and remains fully compatible with the SUV’s hybrid drivetrain, parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems.

First Urus Body Kit to Receive Official German Type Approval

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this package is its certification.

The LARGENDA kit has received Germany’s Teiletypgenehmigung approval from the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), making it the first body kit developed for the Lamborghini Urus to achieve this level of national type approval.

Unlike many aftermarket certifications, this approval follows the same regulatory process vehicle manufacturers must satisfy before their vehicles can be legally approved for public roads in Germany.

Tested to Strict Industry Standards

To achieve certification, the body kit underwent extensive testing against recognised industry regulations.

According to LARTE Design, the package complies with VdTÜV-Merkblatt 744 and ECE-R 26 requirements. Additional testing confirmed carbon splinter behaviour under DIN 52306 standards, while pedestrian safety was assessed in accordance with UN-R127 protocols.

These evaluations were carried out by GTÜ Stuttgart, providing independent verification of the kit’s compliance.

18 Dry Carbon Components with OEM Fitment

The LARGENDA package consists of 18 exterior components manufactured entirely from premium dry carbon with a Class-A surface finish.

Every component is designed to integrate with original Lamborghini mounting locations, allowing installation without modifying the vehicle’s structure while preserving compatibility with all factory safety and assistance systems.

Personalisation Beyond the Factory Options

This particular Urus SE showcases what LARTE refers to as its Level 2 customisation programme.

Rather than simply selecting from factory paint options, customers can specify bespoke colour combinations and gradients that are incorporated into both the painted surfaces and the exposed carbon components. The same certified body kit architecture can therefore be tailored to suit each owner’s vision.

About LARTE Design

Founded by Alexej Janowski, LARTE Design is a German design atelier specialising in TÜV-certified dry-carbon body kits for a wide range of premium performance vehicles.

Its portfolio includes upgrade packages for the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G-Class, GT, GLE and GLS, BMW X5 M, X6, X6 M, X7, XM, i7 and 7 Series, Porsche Cayenne and 911, as well as the Cadillac Escalade.