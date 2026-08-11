Eccentrica V12 Roadster Gives The Lamborghini Diablo A Modern Makeover

Eccentrica is returning to Monterey Car Week with another dramatic take on the Lamborghini Diablo, this time removing the roof.

Called the Eccentrica V12 Roadster, the latest creation follows the company’s fixed-roof Diablo-based project revealed in 2024. Rather than simply restoring the original Italian supercar, Eccentrica has extensively re-engineered it with thousands of bespoke components while retaining the unmistakable character of Lamborghini’s 1990s V12 icon.

Lamborghini Diablo V12 Gets A Modern Makeover

At the heart of the V12 Roadster is a reworked version of the Diablo’s naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V12.

Output has been increased to 550 hp and 601 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, with Eccentrica also revising the engine’s thermal management, airflow and ECU calibration. The changes are designed to improve response and make the V12 feel sharper without changing the fundamental character of the original engine.

Importantly, the manual gearbox remains.

Drivers still get a six-speed gated transmission, keeping one of the defining elements of the original Diablo driving experience intact.

Despite the open-top body, Eccentrica claims the V12 Roadster can reach a top speed of approximately 335 km/h (208 mph).

More Than 3,500 Bespoke Components

Calling the Roadster a modified Diablo would be selling the project short.

Eccentrica says more than 3,500 individual components have been developed specifically for the car. That extends from the mechanical upgrades to the completely redesigned exterior.

The new body combines steel and carbon fibre while maintaining the proportions and visual drama that made the Diablo such an instantly recognisable supercar. The track has also been widened, giving the Roadster an even more aggressive stance.

Additional carbon fibre reinforcement has been incorporated into the chassis to improve structural rigidity, something that becomes particularly important when removing the roof from a high-performance car.

Modern Suspension, Steering And Brakes

Underneath the retro-inspired appearance is a considerably more modern driving package.

The V12 Roadster gains semi-active dampers, hydraulic power steering and an upgraded braking system, with the objective of improving both performance and usability without turning the Diablo into an overly digital modern supercar.

It follows the same philosophy as Eccentrica’s original fixed-roof project, which attempts to preserve the analogue appeal of the Diablo while addressing some of the compromises associated with driving a 1990s supercar today.

Just 19 Eccentrica V12 Roadsters Will Be Built

The Eccentrica V12 Roadster will make its public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week.

Production will be extremely limited, with just 19 examples planned.

Each Roadster will be individually configured according to its owner’s specifications, meaning no two cars should leave Eccentrica looking exactly the same.

Pricing has not yet been announced, although considering the amount of bespoke engineering involved and the tiny production run, this will undoubtedly sit at the very expensive end of the restomod market.

The Roadster also arrives as Monterey Car Week continues to establish itself as one of the world’s biggest stages for limited-production supercars, restomods and bespoke creations.