Lamborghini Revuelto SV Arrives As Hardcore V12 Hybrid Flagship

Lamborghini has finally pulled the covers off the Revuelto SV, giving its V12 hybrid flagship the full Super Veloce treatment.

Rather than simply adding a huge rear wing and calling it a day, Lamborghini has worked through the powertrain, aerodynamics, suspension, brakes and electronics to create a considerably more serious machine. The result is the most powerful series-production Lamborghini yet, with the SV positioned firmly above the standard Revuelto.

Revuelto SV Gets 1,050 HP V12 Hybrid Powertrain

The familiar naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 remains at the heart of the Revuelto SV, supported by three electric motors and Lamborghini’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Combined output has increased to 1,050 hp (783 kW), while the complete hybrid system produces a substantial 1,425 Nm (1,051 lb-ft) of torque. Interestingly, the additional muscle comes largely from the electrified side of the powertrain rather than major changes to the V12 itself.

A larger 7.3 kWh battery helps support the more aggressive energy deployment strategy, particularly during sustained track driving. Lamborghini has also sharpened the transmission, with shift times reduced by around 30 percent.

Performance is suitably ridiculous. The Revuelto SV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.4 seconds, while top speed exceeds 344 km/h (214 mph).

Serious Aero Changes And A Huge Rear Wing

Visually, there is little chance of confusing the SV with a regular Revuelto.

Lamborghini has extensively reworked the airflow around the car, introducing a new front bumper, revised cooling channels and a prominent fixed rear wing. The changes are not simply for show, with overall downforce increasing by around 80 percent compared with the standard Revuelto.

Carbon fibre features extensively throughout the package, helping Lamborghini keep weight under control while simultaneously adding the additional cooling and aerodynamic hardware required for serious circuit work.

The centre-lock wheels also give the SV a much more motorsport-inspired appearance and are paired with tyres developed specifically for the car.

GT3-Inspired Suspension And New Brakes

The biggest differences may actually be hiding underneath the bodywork.

Lamborghini has fitted manually adjustable dampers inspired by its GT3 racing programme, allowing the Revuelto SV to be set up more precisely for circuit use.

The braking system has also received substantial attention. New Brembo CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes are designed to deliver more consistent stopping performance under repeated heavy braking, exactly the sort of punishment the SV is expected to encounter during extended track sessions.

Revised stability control, traction management and torque vectoring systems work alongside the mechanical changes to make the car more predictable at the limit.

New Pilota Mode Sharpens The Electronics

One of the more interesting additions is a new Pilota driving mode.

Designed specifically with circuit driving in mind, Pilota allows the driver greater control over the car’s electronic assistance systems. The aim is to give experienced drivers more freedom without completely removing the safety net provided by the Revuelto’s sophisticated chassis electronics.

Lamborghini has also focused heavily on repeatability. Cooling, battery management and hybrid deployment have all been engineered so that the SV can continue delivering its performance over longer sessions rather than producing one spectacular lap before temperatures begin taking their toll.

Already A Hockenheimring Record Holder

Lamborghini did not wait for the official unveiling to prove what the Revuelto SV could do.

Factory driver Marco Mapelli took a camouflaged development car around the Hockenheimring in 1:41.6, which Lamborghini claimed as a production-car lap record for the German circuit.

That result gives some context to just how extensive the SV upgrades are. This is not simply a more powerful Revuelto with additional carbon fibre. Lamborghini has clearly developed it around higher cornering speeds, stronger braking performance and greater consistency on track.

The Super Veloce Bloodline Continues

The SV badge has traditionally been reserved for some of Lamborghini’s most focused V12 machines, tracing its history through cars including the Miura SV, Diablo SV, Murcielago LP670-4 SV and Aventador LP750-4 SV.

The Revuelto SV brings that formula into Lamborghini’s electrified era.

Just 1,963 Revuelto SVs Will Be Built

Exclusivity remains an important part of the equation, with production limited to 1,963 examples worldwide, referencing the year Lamborghini was founded.

Official South African pricing has not yet been announced, so we will have to wait to see just how substantial the premium over the regular Revuelto will be.

Given the extra performance, limited production and significance of the SV badge, expect demand to comfortably exceed supply.