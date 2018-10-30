NewsVideo

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Grabs Some Sort Of Nurburgring Lap Record

By Zero2Turbo

Manufacturers cannot resist hammering their latest creations around the infamous circuit because who does not love claiming a record of sorts.

Mercedes-AMG took their GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé to the ‘Ring and managed to set a time of 7:25.41. While that does not give it the title of fastest sedan around the circuit, according to Mercedes-AMG it does give them the title of “fastest fully-fledged four-seater production car to ever conquer the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.”

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 holds the title for fastest sedan with a time of 7:21.23 but we need to remember that the Jag didn’t have the rear seats when it took to the track with a roll cage at the back. The AMG however, chose to keep its rear seats.

The Jag is also a limited production car with only 300 units set to be made while the AMG will be built and sold as long as someone is willing to buy it.

A car this size, lapping such a demanding circuit in this time deserves some serious recognition! Well done to the mad-men from Mercedes-AMG.

