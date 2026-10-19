Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Revealed With 1,153 HP (860 kW) And GT-R V8 Soundtrack

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its first SUV developed entirely in-house, bringing electric supercar performance to a considerably more practical package.

Called the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV, it becomes the second model built on the 800-volt AMG.EA platform, following the electric GT 4-Door. The range will comprise 53, 55 and 63 derivatives, with the flagship delivering up to 1,153 bhp (860 kW) and 2,000 Nm.

Familiar AMG GT Styling In A Bigger Package

At just over five metres long, the GT SUV borrows plenty from its four-door relative. The grille and lighting establish the family connection up front, while a darkened rear treatment gives the tail a similarly broad appearance.

Functional openings break up the bodywork, and an active roof spoiler helps manage airflow at speed. A sloping roofline and muscular rear shoulders keep the shape closer to a performance crossover than a traditional upright SUV.

The Porsche Cayenne was reportedly a key benchmark during development. That sets a demanding target, particularly when it comes to making something this large feel entertaining from behind the wheel.

Three Models With Up To 1,153 BHP

The entry-level GT 53 combines two electric motors producing 537 bhp (400 kW) and 800 Nm. It reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

Above it sits the GT 55, rated at 600 kW, equivalent to approximately 805 bhp. Unlike the supplied information, Mercedes’ official specifications confirm that both the 55 and 63 use three axial-flux motors.

The GT 63 takes output to 1,153 bhp (860 kW), with 711 bhp (530 kW) available continuously. Its 2,000 Nm torque figure helps deliver a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 2.7 seconds, while the optional Driver’s Package raises the maximum speed to 270 km/h (168 mph).

That puts AMG’s new family SUV firmly into territory previously occupied by serious supercars.

Up To 700 KM Range And 710 KW Charging

The GT 53 uses a 106 kWh battery and offers a claimed range of approximately 670 km. Peak DC charging power reaches 600 kW.

A larger 128 kWh battery supports a claimed range of roughly 620 to 700 km in the higher-output models, depending on specification. Peak charging power rises to 710 kW, with a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge taking 12 minutes under suitable conditions.

Mercedes quotes up to 380 km of additional WLTP range in ten minutes for the smaller battery, rather than the roughly 435 km suggested in the supplied text. The larger battery can add up to 450 km over the same period. Those figures depend on compatible charging equipment and battery conditions.

Active Suspension And Rear-Wheel Steering

The GT 53 features a two-speed rear transmission, using a short first ratio for acceleration and a longer second ratio for efficient cruising. A disconnect system disengages the front motor under lighter loads to reduce drivetrain losses.

Keeping the substantial body under control is AMG Active Ride Control+. Standard on the 63 and optional on the 55, it counters both body roll through corners and pitching during acceleration or braking.

Rear-wheel steering helps reduce the effort required to manoeuvre around town while improving stability at higher speeds.

The hardware has plenty of work to do in an SUV weighing around 2.7 tonnes. Straight-line performance is clearly covered, but its ability to disguise that mass will matter just as much.

Electric Power With An AMG V8 Soundtrack

AMG is making a deliberate effort to preserve some of the theatre associated with its petrol models.

The GT 55 and 63 reproduce an AMG V8 soundtrack using recordings from combustion-powered cars, including the GT R. Simulated gear changes add another layer of feedback, while an external speaker allows the sound to be heard outside.

Drivers can also tailor the car’s behaviour through three rotary controls on the centre console. These adjust accelerator response, cornering characteristics and permitted wheel slip.

It is a familiar idea taken further: giving owners more control over how aggressively the car responds, rather than relying entirely on preset driving modes.

Driver-Focused Cabin With A Switchable Glass Roof

Inside, the layout closely follows the electric AMG GT 4-Door’s driver-focused cabin.

The central display angles towards the driver, while the front passenger gets a separate screen. Diamond-pattern stitching decorates the door panels, alongside Mercedes’ familiar door-mounted seat controls.

Above the occupants sits a full-length Sky Control panoramic roof. Individual sections can switch between transparent and opaque, allowing passengers to vary the amount of light entering the cabin. Optional AMG lighting effects add another personalisation feature after dark.

More Space For Passengers And Luggage

The SUV body brings a useful increase in everyday practicality over the GT 4-Door.

Rear passengers get generous headroom and legroom, while the boot offers up to 607 litres with the seats in place. Folding the rear backrests expands that to 1,740 litres.

There is also a 78-litre front storage compartment, providing somewhere to keep charging cables without using the main luggage area. A sensor-operated bonnet release allows access with a hand gesture.

Personalisation comes through Mercedes’ Manufaktur programme, which offers more than 60 exclusive paint finishes. Forged wheels can receive coloured accents, including Angel Blue and Sunny Lime, with contrasting seatbelts extending the colour choices into the cabin.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Pricing And Launch

The GT 53 opens the European order books on 20 October 2026. The more powerful GT 55 and GT 63 will follow in the first half of 2027.

UK pricing is expected to begin at approximately £110,000 (R2,412,168), although final specifications and prices remain subject to confirmation.

That rand figure is a direct currency conversion of the anticipated UK price. It does not represent South African retail pricing or include local taxes and import costs.