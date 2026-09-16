LARTE Design Reveals Aggressive WINNER Widebody For Mercedes-AMG G 63

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 has become one of the most popular foundations for high-end tuning, which means standing out from the crowd is becoming increasingly difficult. LARTE Design thinks its new WINNER programme has the answer.

Developed specifically for the facelifted G 63, the package gives the iconic SUV a significantly wider and more aggressive appearance without requiring permanent modifications to the original bodywork.

Wider Without Cutting The G 63

Unlike some widebody conversions, the LARTE WINNER package does not require the factory bodywork to be cut or drilled unnecessarily.

All 16 components have been developed around the G 63’s existing mounting points, allowing the SUV to retain its original structure underneath. The individual parts are hand-laid and finished in Germany specifically for the G-Class platform.

The result is noticeably more muscular without completely changing the familiar shape of the G-Wagen.

16 New Components Transform The Exterior

The WINNER package is extensive, covering virtually every angle of the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

It includes:

Carbon roof light bar with integrated running lights

Full replacement carbon bonnet

Bonnet inserts

Carbon radiator grille with LARTE branding

Carbon front bumper

Integrated front running lights

Carbon mirror caps

Wider front wheel arches

Front wheel arch inserts

Side sill pads

Side-exit exhaust finishers

Wider rear wheel arches

Carbon roof spoiler

Carbon spare wheel cover

Carbon rear bumper

Bespoke brake lights

Customers can also order forged wheels separately, with optional carbon blade inserts available to complete the look.

The package has been designed specifically for the facelifted Mercedes-AMG G 63 and is compatible with 2024 to 2027 models.

Factory Functions Remain Intact

Despite the extensive visual changes, LARTE has worked to integrate its components with the G 63’s original electronics.

The additional lighting incorporated into the carbon roof bar works through the factory controls rather than requiring additional switches inside the cabin. Bespoke brake lights are similarly incorporated into the redesigned rear end.

LARTE has also retained the G 63’s signature side-exit exhaust layout, while the exposed-carbon spare wheel cover becomes one of the most prominent details at the rear.

Importantly, there are no performance upgrades underneath.

Titanium And Deep Black Launch Builds

LARTE is initially showing the WINNER programme in two configurations called Titanium and Deep Black (shown in the galleries below).

Both combine body-coloured paintwork with extensive exposed dry carbon. Major components including the bonnet, grille, widened arches and spare wheel cover remain exposed, creating a strong contrast against the body colour.

Rather than simply adding small carbon accents, the material becomes a major part of the G 63’s overall appearance.

Bespoke Colours Are Also Available

Owners looking for something even more individual can use LARTE Design’s Colour Programme.

Instead of leaving the carbon exposed, the various components can be finished in a bespoke colour developed specifically for the customer. The dry-carbon construction remains underneath, but the exterior can effectively be turned into one continuous colour scheme.

For completely bespoke projects, LARTE can extend the same theme into the cabin, allowing the exterior and interior to be developed around the same specification.

A More Personal Mercedes-AMG G 63

The G 63 certainly isn’t short of aftermarket options, but LARTE’s approach with the WINNER package is less about completely reinventing the SUV and more about making an already familiar shape considerably more individual.

The package forms part of LARTE Design’s Customization Level 2 programme, where personalisation extends beyond simple bolt-on accessories into major exterior components.

Customers can specify their preferred combination of colours, carbon components and other details, with LARTE saying an individual configuration proposal and projected timeline can be supplied within 24 hours.

Titanium

Deep Black