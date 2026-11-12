Mercedes SL To Regain Mercedes-Benz Badge With 2027 Update

Mercedes-Benz is planning a change of character for the SL. Due in 2027, the facelifted roadster is expected to put greater emphasis on comfort and refinement, giving it a clearer identity alongside the more sporting AMG GT.

The rethink follows customer feedback that the current SL, the first generation developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG, has sacrificed some of its traditional cruising appeal in pursuit of sharper handling.

Mercedes-Benz Badge Set To Return

Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius told Autocar that the updated SL would become ‘more of a Mercedes-Benz’. A prototype of the revised 2+2 roadster has already been shown at an event in Berlin.

That shift is expected to bring Mercedes-Benz-badged derivatives back into the range, alongside the more powerful AMG models. These versions will reportedly receive their own front-end design, replacing AMG’s vertical-slat Panamericana grille with a more traditional Mercedes treatment.

Suspension revisions will target a smoother ride and better refinement over longer journeys. The related AMG GT will retain firmer sporting priorities, using its own chassis tuning despite sharing much of its underlying hardware with the SL.

Straight-Six Power And Revised V8 Engines

Both models are expected to receive engine updates to meet Euro 7 emissions requirements.

According to the report, the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder used in the SL 43 and GT 43 has been discontinued. Its replacement will be an updated turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, with a new SL 500 4Matic+ tipped to produce 443 bhp (330 kW).

The V8 derivatives are expected to adopt the M177 Evo, a revised version of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine. Its biggest mechanical change is a flat-plane crankshaft, replacing the existing cross-plane design as part of the effort to meet stricter emissions standards.

Both engines will reportedly feature a 48V integrated starter-generator housed within the nine-speed automatic transmission. The electric unit contributes up to 23 bhp (17 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft).

The updated SL 63 AMG 4Matic+ is expected to deliver around 604 bhp (450 kW), with a similar figure suggested for the revised Mercedes-Maybach SL 680. A possible SL 580 with 530 bhp (395 kW) remains under consideration, although production approval has reportedly not been granted.

Meanwhile, the SL 63 S E Performance is set to be dropped. That would remove the 805 bhp (600 kW) plug-in hybrid, which pairs the twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor at the rear axle.

Final specifications have yet to be announced.

New Lighting And More Physical Controls

The facelift will also bring changes to the technology and cabin controls.

Both the SL and GT are expected to adopt Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS operating system, updated driver-assistance features and a redesigned steering wheel with revised physical controls.

For the SL, new headlights will incorporate three-pointed-star daytime running lights and indicators, together with the latest Digital Light technology.

AMG GT Black Series Takes A More Extreme Route

While the SL moves towards a more relaxed character, AMG is preparing a much more focused flagship for the GT family.

The next GT Black Series reportedly carries the internal designation X192, rather than the regular coupé’s C192 code. Reports suggest the distinction reflects substantial engineering changes, potentially including a carbon-fibre monocoque and body structure.

A rear-mounted transaxle is also expected, returning the gearbox to the layout used by the SLS AMG and first-generation AMG GT.

Power should come from a dry-sump version of AMG’s flat-plane-crank V8, with output tipped to exceed the previous Black Series’ 720 bhp (537 kW). We have already covered reports suggesting the new GT Black Series could surpass 800 hp, although its final output remains unconfirmed.

Race-Car Development With Road-Legal Ambitions

Side-exit exhausts ahead of the rear wheels will reportedly free up space for a larger diffuser. Adjustable ride height, active front wheel-arch vents and a substantial rear wing with drag-reduction functionality are also expected.

Despite the extensive aerodynamic package, the intention is to retain road legality.

The reported tyre specification is suitably serious: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber measuring 325/35 ZR20 at the front and 355/30 ZR21 at the rear.

AMG has confirmed that the Black Series is being developed alongside its next-generation GT3 racer. Both programmes stem from the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, previewed in 2025