Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Could Pack More Than 800 HP

Mercedes-AMG is pushing ahead with its performance-car revival, and the next-generation AMG GT Black Series looks set to be one of the wildest cars to emerge from Affalterbach in years.

Fresh prototypes have been spotted attacking the Nürburgring with extreme aerodynamic hardware, while AMG’s latest flat-plane-crank V8 is expected to provide the firepower.

New AMG GT Black Series Takes Aim At The 911 GT3 RS

The current Mercedes-AMG GT was developed as a more usable 2+2 sports car, but the upcoming Black Series will sit at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Its target appears clear. Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS and potentially even the next 911 GT2 RS are firmly in its sights.

Development cars have already been running at the Nürburgring, Bilster Berg, Portimao and Monteblanco, building on the Concept AMG GT Track Sport first previewed in 2025.

AMG has since confirmed that the Black Series badge will return, with development closely connected to its next GT3 racing car.

Flat-Plane-Crank V8 Could Produce More Than 800 HP

Under the bonnet, the Black Series is expected to ditch the heavy plug-in hybrid hardware found in the GT 63 S E Performance.

Instead, AMG is likely to use a heavily upgraded version of the M177 Evo 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 recently introduced in the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung.

That engine produces 636 hp (474 kW) in the CLE, but the Black Series should comfortably exceed 720 hp (537 kW). Some reports suggest AMG could ultimately push output beyond 800 hp (597 kW).

There’s certainly potential in the architecture. A development of AMG’s previous flat-plane-crank V8 is used in the Aston Martin Valhalla, where the combustion engine produces 817 hp (609 kW) as part of a 1,064 hp (793 kW) hybrid powertrain.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is also expected for the new Black Series, helping AMG meet increasingly strict emissions requirements without adding the weight and complexity of a full plug-in hybrid setup.

Serious Active Aero For The Black Series

The prototypes suggest AMG isn’t holding back with the aerodynamics.

At the rear is a huge swan-neck wing incorporating a drag reduction system, sitting above an enormous diffuser. Side-exit exhausts appear beneath extended sill sections, while the front gets an adjustable splitter designed to maintain aerodynamic balance when the rear DRS is activated.

Active winglets positioned above the front wheelarches also appear to borrow inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

The result should be considerably more aggressive than the already track-focused AMG GT 63 Pro.

Adjustable Coilovers And Track-Focused Chassis

AMG’s multi-stage adjustable traction control system is almost guaranteed to feature, but bigger changes are expected underneath.

Rather than relying on the regular GT’s active suspension setup, the Black Series could move to manually adjustable coilovers.

The recently revealed CLE 646 uses four-way adjustable coilovers developed alongside KW Automotive, making a similar setup for the Black Series a strong possibility.

Weight reduction should also play a major role, with extensive use of carbon fibre and other lightweight materials expected throughout the body and cabin.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Expected In 2027

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is expected to make its full debut in 2027.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but estimates currently point towards roughly £300,000 (R6,582,810) before options and local taxes.

Unlike the ultra-exclusive CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, which is limited to just 30 examples, the Black Series is expected to have a larger production run.

The prototype may also provide clues about an upcoming facelift for the wider AMG GT range. New three-pointed-star daytime running lights are visible beneath the camouflage, while future GT models could eventually adopt versions of AMG’s newer M177 Evo V8.

For AMG fans, the important part is much simpler: the Black Series is coming back, it will have a V8, and everything we’ve seen so far suggests it will be properly extreme.