New Mercedes-AMG G63 South African Pricing

Although the new Mercedes-AMG G63 has been seen around South Africa already, the official launch is only scheduled for the middle of November so what can you expect to pay for this range-topping Geländewagen?

Base price sits at R2,591,000 which excludes CO 2 emissions tax. This can be as much as R22,500 depending on what tyre size you select and purchasing from new gets you a six-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

If you manage to get an “Edition 1” variant, you will pay an additional R300,000 and for that amount you get the AMG Night package, 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, carbon fibre trim in red pepper, AMG Exclusive Nappa leather, red seat belts, red stitching and some AMG vinyl sports stripes.

Under the hood you will find a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 good for 577 hp (430 kW) and 850 Nm of torque which can accelerate the block to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

As you can imagine, there are some very expensive options on the list when configuring your G-Wagon so expect that price to climb very quickly.