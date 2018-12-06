Mercedes-AMG A35 Edition 1 Detailed

Now that the reviews are coming out thick on fast on AMG’s new entry-level product, we have a few more details on the Edition variant of the Mercedes-AMG A35.

It will be built for the first 18 months of the production cycle and will include the AMG Aerodynamics Package as well as the AMG Night Package as standard.

That means you get a fixed rear spoiler, a new front apron with larger splitter and some front end flics all finished in high-gloss black. The Night Package means the little hatch will sport a few other exterior elements in black as well as tinted windows from the B-pillar and tailpipe trim in black chrome.

It will come in a new paint called Denim Blue with contrasting Tech Gold accents. The 19-inch alloys also receive this hue and are given a high-sheen finish.

Inside the hatch you also get a bunch of special touches to further enhance the special-ness of the Edition 1.