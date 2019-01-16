Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Slots Between The GTI and the R – Coming To SA

As we said last year, the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept will reach production and they have officially revealed the touring car inspired model to slot between the GTI and R models.

It packs 286 hp (213 kW) from the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which makes it 44 hp (34 kW) more potent than the GTI and just 10 hp (7 kW) less than the R.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission channels the output to the front wheels, for a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) sprint time of 5.6 seconds, while top speed can be optionally increased from 250 to 260 km/h (155-162 mph).

Thanks to a few cosmetic upgrades you will be able to tell straight away that it is the TCR version. A new front splitter, side sill extensions, roof spoiler and diffuser are all specific to this model. It also gets 18-inch wheels, black side mirror caps, LED headlights, a front-axle differential lock and perforated brake discs.

You can add a new honeycomb foil for the side panels, black roof and carbon mirror caps to your spec.

Once inside, users will find front sports seats with new microfibre/fabric design, an exclusive sports steering wheel and red accents all around.

Order books have already opened in Germany, where the starting price stands at €38,950 ($44,554), tax included. It will be coming to South Africa in the second quarter of 2019 with an unknown price as of yet (we estimate a tag of around R680,000 to R700,000).