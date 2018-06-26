South AfricaNews

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Confirmed For South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Just the other day we heard about the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR being confirmed for Australian market so we reached out to some individuals high up at VW South Africa to see if we could get some answers.

Related Posts

Volkswagen Destroys Pikes Peak Record With Their I.D. R

2020 Volkswagen Golf R To Be Fastest Ever With 405 HP (298…

Previewed by the Concept version at this year’s Lake Worthersee meet, the most powerful production Golf GTI ever should get an uprated 2.0-litre turbo four with 286 horses (213 kW) of power and 370Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic.

The concept version claimed to deliver peak torque at just 1600rpm, and features a mechanical-locking front differential as standard to help get all that grunt to the tarmac.

Other performance specifications include a limited top speed of 250km/h, though buyers will be able to remove the limiter allowing for a v-max of 264km/h. This top speed makes it the fastest production GTI in history.

Final specifications for the production model are still yet to be revealed but a source close to Volkswagen South Africa confirmed this sleek model will be arriving in South Africa in the first quarter of 2019.

It is expected to be a limited release special model but no (production) numbers have been mentioned as of yet.

Taking a look at the real-life shots from Worthersee we can only hope the production version keeps the exact same styling and ideas as it looks pure hot hatch and many GTI fans will be scrambling to get one.

Pricing will be a good chunk above the current GTI’s starting price of R548,599 but we estimate a tag of around R650,000 to R700,000.

You might also like
News

Volkswagen Destroys Pikes Peak Record With Their I.D. R

News

2020 Volkswagen Golf R To Be Fastest Ever With 405 HP (298 kW)

South Africa

New VW Polo GTI South African Pricing Revealed

News

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Officially Revealed

Tuning

VW Golf GTI Oettinger TCR Germany Street Packs 355 HP (265 kW)

News

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Coming With 286 HP (213 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us