Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Confirmed For South Africa

Just the other day we heard about the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR being confirmed for Australian market so we reached out to some individuals high up at VW South Africa to see if we could get some answers.

Previewed by the Concept version at this year’s Lake Worthersee meet, the most powerful production Golf GTI ever should get an uprated 2.0-litre turbo four with 286 horses (213 kW) of power and 370Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic.

The concept version claimed to deliver peak torque at just 1600rpm, and features a mechanical-locking front differential as standard to help get all that grunt to the tarmac.