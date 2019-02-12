News

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Fined R1 Billion For The Hellcat

By Zero2Turbo

A recent report by Reuters mentions that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles paid $77 million (approx. R1 billion) in US civil penalties at the end of last year because it failed to meet 2016 model year fuel economy requirements.

As you read in the title the culprit was too many powerful V8 models such as the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat models packing 707 horses (527 kW). A few years later the same engine was fitted into the Jeep Grand Cherokee with their Trackhawk but not all the blame is on the ‘Hellcat’ models.

Not at all surprisingly, the automaker today is lobbying the Trump administration to revise fuel economy requirements. A company spokesperson said the current fuel economy requirements should be reformed instead of “requiring companies to make large compliance payments because assumptions made in 2011 turned out to be wrong.”

Take a look at the full report in the link below.

Source Reuters
