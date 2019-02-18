New Ford Focus ST Revealed With 276 HP (206 kW)

The fourth generation Ford Focus ST has been revealed and will offer “the most responsive and agile Focus ST driving experience ever, on road and track”, according to the car maker.

Under the hood sits Ford’s 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine which is the most powerful yet offered in an ST. It delivers 276 hp (206 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. It is also claimed to be the most free-revving Focus ST engine yet.

The benchmark sprint of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is said to take less than 6.0 seconds, making it at least 0.5 sec quicker than the outgoing equivalent model.

It is the first front-wheel-drive Ford to get an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), intended to enhance cornering stability. Rev-matching technology is available with the six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed automatic is also available.

Anti-lag technology, developed for the GT supercar originally, is intended to provide immediate power delivery in Sport and Track drive modes. The tech keeps the throttle open slightly when the driver comes off the accelerator, easing the reversal of airflow and allowing boost pressure to build faster on demand.

Inside, the Focus ST receives Recaro front seats, a sports steering wheel and a host of ST-embossed features, and engine and exhaust noise is amplified in Sport and Track modes.

There is also a Focus ST diesel variant which uses an uprated version of the standard Focus’s 2-litre EcoBlue unit, now producing 187 hp (140 kW), with 400 Nm of torque.