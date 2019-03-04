Aston Martin Vantage Given Power Boost and New Style by Startech

Startech are bringing a few creations to the Geneva Motor Show this year and one of them is a new take on the Aston Martin Vantage.

In stock form the Mercedes-sourced V8 pushes out 503 hp (375 kW) and 685 Nm of torque when stock. Now, thanks to Startech’s PowerXtra SP 600 performance kit, those numbers climb to 591 hp (441 kW) and 775 Nm of torque. This allows it to run to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.4 seconds (0.3 second improvement) with top speed increasing by 6 km/h to 320 km/h.

Styling wise the sleek shape of the stock car remains but there are some rather prominent changes. Two inserts have been added for the large intake up front, available as PUR variants or made from naked carbon with either a glossy or matte coating. The same composite material is also used on the air vents behind the front wheel arches, as well as for the side mirror caps.

At the rear, there’s a new diffuser which is also available as either a PUR-R-Rim or naked-carbon. The diffuser has a four vertical fin design and encompasses a pair of custom exhaust tips.

Last but not least are the Monostar M 21-inch alloy wheels, featuring a five dual-spoke aesthetic and a stylized center nut available black, silver, red or blue anodized.