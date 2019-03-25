Ultra-Limited Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato Previewed

Italian coachbuilder Zagato is celebrating their 100th birthday and together with Aston Martin is coming out with an uber-limited pair of cars it’s calling the DBZ Centenary Collection. Limited to just 19 allocations and priced at a whopping $7.9 million you get the DBS GT Zagato as well as a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.

This car, the DBS GT Zagato is based on the DBS Superleggera and has drawn inspiration from the DB4. You will see some rather sensual bodywork which included a double-bubble roof design that extends to the rear window. There is also an inverted double-bubble hood, a large grille, wraparound windshield, and Zagato’s signature taillights to round out the rest of the car.

“In the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, we have one of the world’s most beautiful and instantly recognizable pieces of car design,” said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. “Creating a car fit to stand alongside it was always going to be a formidable challenge, but also a great motivation. Both design teams at Aston Martin and Zagato have together risen to the task magnificently; taking the already fabulous DBS Superleggera and shaping something which retains its identity as an Aston Martin, but expresses itself as only a Zagato can.”

Presumably, the Zagato-designed DBS will get the same 715 horsepower, twin-turbo V12 found in the Superleggera. Aston says the lucky 19 customers can expect to get their DB4’s in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the DBS GT Zagato a year later.