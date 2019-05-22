BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i To Pack 523 HP (390 kW) – Confirmed for South Africa

BMW’s SUV range is hotting up with the arrival of the X5 M50i and X7 M50i to top their respective lineups with a twin-turbo petrol V8.

If you can’t wait until the new BMW X5 M (and X6 M) arrive then your next best bet is, of course, the M50i variant which will pack 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.

Powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 from the previous M5 the X5 M50i will sprint to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds while the slightly bigger, heavier X7 M50i will take just 0.2 seconds longer. This makes the X5 M50i just one-tenth slower than the current X5 M.

An M sports exhaust system is fitted as standard to both Bavarian cruise missiles.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and a launch control system is fitted as standard, along with an M sports differential. The latter is an electronically controlled diff lock that essentially transfers torque between the right and left rear wheels, reducing understeer and improving cornering traction under hard acceleration.

The interiors will, of course, some M specific details including a M leather steering wheel and gear lever. Anthracite headlining is standard on the X5 M50i while the X7 M50i gets an Alcantara Anthracite finish and both cars get illuminated scuff plates with the M50i logo. The X5 features a semi-premium audio system while the X7 gets a top-shelf Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Both models will be available in South Africa from October 2019.

Pricing