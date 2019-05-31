NewsVideo

McLaren Now Offer MSO Defined High Downforce Kit For Your 570S

By Zero2Turbo

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has revealed a new kit for the 570S (and other variants from the Sports Series) aimed at making the car more stable through carving corners.

It is called the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit and apart from improving the aesthetics (we think so) it also increases the downforce (obviously).

Related Posts

A Water Bottle For Your McLaren Senna Costs R100k

McLaren GT Revealed As The Most Practical Supercar Packing…

Headlining the package is a large fixed carbon fibre rear wing, which McLaren says aids stability at high speeds, while underbody guide vanes channel air from under the car out below the doors to balance the increased downforce on the rear.

The manufacturer claims this adds 75 kg of downforce and “leaves the characteristically agile dynamics of the Sports Series firmly intact during lower speed driving”.

You might also like
News

A Water Bottle For Your McLaren Senna Costs R100k

News

McLaren GT Revealed As The Most Practical Supercar Packing 620 HP (462 kW)

Video

Watch Stock McLaren 720S Hit 215 MPH (346 KM/H), Higher Than Claimed Top Speed

News

McLaren Grand Tourer Shows Sleek, Elegant Shape

Zero2Turbo

New McLaren Grand Tourer Prototype Spotted In Paris

News

Hennessey Can Crank Your McLaren Senna To 1,000 HP (746 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us