Novitec Reveal Radical Ferrari 812 Superfast N-Largo With 840 HP (618 kW)

Novitec is back with their bigger and bolder take on the Ferrari 812 Superfast the N-Largo and as you can see, it is not for the faint-hearted.

The standard Ferrari 812 Superfast would not be called a small car but now thanks to the widebody kit, it is 14 cm wider at the back which makes the perfect amount of space for the massive NF 10 NL 22 inch wheels.

Strikingly styled naked-carbon rocker panels, available with a choice of matte or high-gloss finish, ensure the air flows between the N-LARGO fenders at the front and rear axle without turbulence.

Apart from the drastic styling changes, there is a significant power upgrade for the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12. New mapping for the ECU is being programmed using elaborate test bench runs and testing on the racetrack and on the road. With an output of 840 hp (618 kW) and peak torque increased to 751 Nm, the new N-LARGO offers yet further enhanced driving dynamics. With this power hike, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes a mere 2.8 seconds with the top speed increasing to 345 km/h.

You can also install a NOVITEC high-performance quad exhaust system, which is available with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps to add to the theatre of such a creation (watch the second video below). It reduces the exhaust backpressure and consequently optimizes the power delivery.

Novitec also offers tailor-made exclusivity in the interior (see purple shot below). The cockpit can be fashioned from leather and Alcantara in any desired color with utmost precision.

