NewsTuning

Abt Increases The Lamborghini Urus’ Power Output to 700 HP (522 kW)

By Barrie Ferreira

 The Lamborghini Urus is a very powerful car. Considering that it is a SUV that carries more power than many supercars, it will out sprint most sports cars. But, as always, there are always those who think an already powerful car can do with a few more ponies under the bonnet. Cue the German tuning manufacturer, Abt.

The standard Urus pushes out 641 horsepower (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque. But when Abt gets their hands on one, the twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 produces a sizeable 700 HP (522 kW) and 910 Nm of torque. This is made possible thanks to Abt’s performance kit and “Abt Engine Control”.

Related Posts

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Is Real and Could See Limited…

Lamborghini Reveal Unconventional Huracán Sterrato Concept

Performance wise there aren’t any drastic increases. The top speed remains around 305 km/h, but you will reach 100 km/h from standstill 0.2 seconds quicker changing from 3.6 seconds to 3.4.

Rather oddly for Abt, no additional parts have been added to the Urus’ exterior meaning only the engine has been fettled with. However, we expect some additional carbon-fibre extras to be made available pretty soon.

Abt hasn’t released any official pricing to apply this performance upgrade to your Urus.

You might also like
News

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Is Real and Could See Limited Production

News

Lamborghini Reveal Unconventional Huracán Sterrato Concept

News

Onyx Make The Lamborghini Aventador S More Radical Than The SVJ

News

Lamborghini May Use Urus ST-X Concept To Create More Hardcore Offering

News

More Potent Lamborghini Urus Allegedly On The Way

News

Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Huracán EVO Spyder Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us