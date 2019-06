Twenty three weeks into this year and we have another 25 of the best spots from around South Africa.

Highlights for the week are; black Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a few new Porsche 911 992’s, Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, black Ferrari 488 Spider, black Aston Martin DB11 and this sexy AMG Solarbeam Yellow Metallic Mercedes-AMG GT R which is a R140k paint option.