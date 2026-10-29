Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo Revives Ferrari 308 Rally Spirit

A compact Italian sports car with pop-up headlights, a high-revving V8 and a gated manual gearbox was always going to get our attention. Add a claimed weight of just 950 kg, and the Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo becomes considerably more interesting.

Unveiled in Padova, Italy, the project brings together AC Motorsport and Michelotto, the engineering firm responsible for turning the Ferrari 308 GTB into a rally contender decades ago. AC Motorsport founder Francesco Calzavara previously worked at Michelotto, giving this tribute a personal connection to the cars that inspired it.

A Fresh Take On The Ferrari 308 Rally Car

Despite the familiar silhouette, nobody has sacrificed an original Ferrari 308 to create the Gruppo 4 Tributo. This is a new car, with its own tubular chassis, integrated rollover protection and lightweight composite bodywork.

The low nose, angular proportions and pop-up headlights recall the original without turning the project into a panel-for-panel replica. Its purpose is to bring the character of Michelotto’s competition cars into a newly engineered package.

That separates it from projects such as the Ferrari F355 restomod by Evoluto, which starts with an existing Ferrari before extensively reworking its body, engine and chassis.

Naturally Aspirated V8 Meets Gated Manual

Mounted transversely behind the seats is a naturally aspirated 3.4-litre V8 producing approximately 375 hp (280 kW) at 8,250 rpm and 363 Nm (268 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Its gated shifter and dogleg first gear suit the competition-inspired brief, while the absence of turbocharging or hybrid assistance keeps the mechanical recipe refreshingly straightforward.

There is substance behind the nostalgic presentation, too. The transmission uses dog engagement, with eight alternative ratio sets allowing the gearing to be tailored to different applications.

Enthusiasm for this sort of involvement has already inspired projects such as manual Ferrari 458 conversions. Here, the entire car has been conceived around that approach.

Just 950 Kg Before Fuel

The V8’s output tells only part of the story. Michelotto quotes a weight of 950 kg with operating fluids onboard but an empty fuel tank, giving the Tributo approximately 395 hp (294 kW) per tonne.

Extensive use of carbon fibre and lightweight alloys helps keep mass down. Double-wishbone suspension features adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars at both ends, while four-piston calipers clamp ventilated brake discs at each corner.

The driver can also adjust the brake balance from the cockpit. Lightweight 18-inch wheels and Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres complete a specification that takes its competition roots seriously.

A Cabin Built Around Driving

Inside, the layout is deliberately sparse. A three-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument display and exposed gear selector take priority over a large central touchscreen.

Alcantara-trimmed seats with composite shells and four-point harnesses reinforce the motorsport connection. The digital instruments provide a modern touch, but the controls that matter remain physical.

Limited Production And An Expected Seven-Figure Rand Price

Production is expected to remain below 50 examples, although final build numbers and official pricing have yet to be confirmed.

Reports suggest the Gruppo 4 Tributo could cost more than €450,000 (R8,331,525). That makes the figure an indication of its likely positioning rather than an announced starting price. The rand equivalent is a direct currency conversion and excludes South African import duties, taxes and registration costs.

The appeal is easy to understand. Compact dimensions, low weight and a naturally aspirated V8 give the Tributo a clear identity, while Michelotto’s involvement provides a connection to the original that styling alone could never deliver.