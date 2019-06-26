Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition Now Available in South Africa

Lexus South Africa has announced that the substantially-revised RC F range is officially available for the first time in SA.

If you are in the market, you have the option of two model choices, namely the RC F and RC F Track Edition.

For 2020, the RC F gets a few notable upgrades. Redesigned headlights with integrated running lights, a lightly refreshed spindle grille with a more pronounced lower lip, and new LED taillights give the RC F its distinguishing look for the new year. The same 5.0-litre V8 remains, but now it produces 472 horsepower (351 kW) and 535 Nm of torque. With standard electronic launch control, it takes the RC F 4.3 seconds to hit 100 km/h.

The RC F Track Edition, meanwhile, is now the priciest Lexus vehicle in the lineup. But what do you get for R2,098,200 (base price)? The identical V8 carries over. The same eight-speed automatic and rear-drive layout carry over, too. But RC F Track Edition sheds a significant 80 kg over the base model thanks in part to its carbon fibre hood and roof. It also gets a massive rear wing, 19-inch forged alloy BBS wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes. With launch control, the RC F Track Edition hits 96 km/h in 3.96 seconds.

The entry price of the RC F is R1,318,300.