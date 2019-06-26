Plug-In Hybrid BMW M On The Way With EV Coming In After 2025

Yesterday was a big day for BMW with their NextGen Conference and because of this, we have some important news for the M fans around the world.

BMW Chief of Engineering, Klaus Fröhlich, in a roundtable interview with journalists, said that BMW’s M division is betting big on battery power. The company will introduce plug-in hybrid M performance vehicles in the near future.

“For me, power PHEV is the next step,” Fröhlich h says. “Of course, that car will be between 1,600 to 1,700 kilograms (3,500 to 3,700 pounds), all-wheel drive, and 600 horsepower at least.”

But plug-in hybrids aren’t the end goal. In the next six years, BMW’s M division could build a pure electric performance vehicle. “Beyond 2025, there will be also possibly M BEVs,” Fröhlich says. “Because M is not a letter for technology, M is simply a letter for performance – and performance not only to 60. That’s easy.”

“M is not and can never be just about longitudinal acceleration. You have to have the capability of fun driving with corners, and that makes weight key,” said Fröhlich