Watch A Ferrari F50 Crash Into a 488 Pista Piloti On Cavalcade 2019

By Zero2Turbo

Yes you read that title correctly and it is a painful video to watch.

According to various sources on the internet, the footage and incident took place on the Ferrari Cavalcade this weekend and it involved two rather special prancing horses.

The 488 Pista Piloti seems to come to a sudden stop which does not give the F50 enough time to stop before plowing into the back of it.

As a reminder, the 488 Pista Piloti is only available to customers involved in the company’s motorsports programmes. Those are the only people Ferrari will sell a Pista in this specification to.

