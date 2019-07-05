Audi R8 LMS GT2 Revealed As Most Powerful Customer Racing Car

Audi Sport just took the covers off this bonkers looking Audi R8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for customer racing teams.

It is called the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and with the naturally-aspirated V10 pushing out 640 hp (470 kW), it is the most powerful one in the eleven-year history of the customer racing program.

“This sports car with its emotive high-performance V10 engine marks the top end of our customer racing program. The legendary event at Goodwood is the ideal venue for unveiling such a fascinating sports car,” said Oliver Hoffmann.

It has been developed for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020. It will fill a gap between the existing GT3 and GT4 categories and specifically feature cars with high longitudinal dynamics.

It looks so dramatic and we absolutely love it!