News

Audi R8 LMS GT2 Revealed As Most Powerful Customer Racing Car

By Zero2Turbo

Audi Sport just took the covers off this bonkers looking Audi R8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for customer racing teams.

It is called the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and with the naturally-aspirated V10 pushing out 640 hp (470 kW), it is the most powerful one in the eleven-year history of the customer racing program.

Related Posts

Lumma Design CLR 8S Gives The Audi Q8 More Presence

Audi S8 Revealed Packing A 563 HP (420 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

“This sports car with its emotive high-performance V10 engine marks the top end of our customer racing program. The legendary event at Goodwood is the ideal venue for unveiling such a fascinating sports car,” said Oliver Hoffmann.

It has been developed for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020. It will fill a gap between the existing GT3 and GT4 categories and specifically feature cars with high longitudinal dynamics.

It looks so dramatic and we absolutely love it!

You might also like
News

Lumma Design CLR 8S Gives The Audi Q8 More Presence

News

Audi S8 Revealed Packing A 563 HP (420 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

News

Hardcore GT3-Inspired Audi R8 Could Be On The Way

News

Audi SQ8 Revealed With 429 hp (320 kW) Turbo Diesel V8

News

The Audi TT Is No Longer And Will Be Replaced By A Sporty EV

News

Audi R8 Replacement Might Be A 650 HP (485 kW) Electric e-tron GTR

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us