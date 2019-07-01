BMW X8 M and 400 Horsepower 1 Series Allegedly On The Cards

We don’t think the BMW X8 rumors will ever die which indicates that there is some truth to them.

A new report from Autocar says that not only will there be a new SUV positioned above the large X7, but it will even get the full-fat M treatment as part of BMW’s plan to expand its M portfolio.

Envisioned as a rival for the forthcoming Audi RS Q8, the BMW X8 M could join a bespoke M car in coupe and convertible flavours, with both built on a mid-engined platform as previewed by the appealing Vision M Next concept.

The report also mentions that “CS” track-focused versions are also on the agenda, kicking off with the M2 CS coming next year.

To keep the hot hatch customers happy there is also talk of a new range-topping 1 Series with as much as 400 hp to duel the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG A45, but also the future Audi RS3 and maybe even the next-gen VW Golf R.

Nothing has been confirmed yet so take it with a little pinch of salt for now but we will keep an ear to the ground for any form of confirmation in the near future.