News

BMW X8 M and 400 Horsepower 1 Series Allegedly On The Cards

By Zero2Turbo

We don’t think the BMW X8 rumors will ever die which indicates that there is some truth to them.

A new report from Autocar says that not only will there be a new SUV positioned above the large X7, but it will even get the full-fat M treatment as part of BMW’s plan to expand its M portfolio.

Related Posts

BMW X5 Powered by Hydrogen Could Be Coming Soon

Plug-In Hybrid BMW M On The Way With EV Coming In After 2025

Envisioned as a rival for the forthcoming Audi RS Q8, the BMW X8 M could join a bespoke M car in coupe and convertible flavours, with both built on a mid-engined platform as previewed by the appealing Vision M Next concept.

The report also mentions that “CS” track-focused versions are also on the agenda, kicking off with the M2 CS coming next year.

To keep the hot hatch customers happy there is also talk of a new range-topping 1 Series with as much as 400 hp to duel the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG A45, but also the future Audi RS3 and maybe even the next-gen VW Golf R.

Nothing has been confirmed yet so take it with a little pinch of salt for now but we will keep an ear to the ground for any form of confirmation in the near future.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

BMW X5 Powered by Hydrogen Could Be Coming Soon

News

Plug-In Hybrid BMW M On The Way With EV Coming In After 2025

News

BMW 5 Series “Power BEV” Trial Vehicle Packs 10,000 Nm of Torque

News

BMW Vision M Next Concept Revealed With 600 HP (441 kW)

News

Hole-In-One Scores Golfer A BMW M8 Competition

News

BMW X7 M Looking More Likely Than A New M1

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us