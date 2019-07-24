New ROUSH Mustang Unleased in South Africa With 710 HP (530 kW)

Ford’s facelift Mustang has arrived in South Africa and the ROUSH Performance local arm has wasted no time in getting their 2019 offering ready to hit the road.

Thanks to the relationship with Ford Performance and Roush Performance, you can now install a new state-of-the-art supercharger kit for the V8 2019 Mustang GT. This will boost performance to a very potent 710 hp (530 kW) and 845 Nm.

Roush also offers cosmetic enhancements (as you can see) and it is not limited to the V8 version either.

The tuner lists the following as benefits to the upgrade;

Each vehicle is uniquely serialised and reflected on the ROUSH international registry.

Each ROUSH Stage has its own M&M Code and individual book value.

Therefore all major banks will finance the upgrade value of your vehicle and insurance companies can insure the full value of the vehicle and upgrade.

ROUSH vehicles are fully supported by Ford Motor Company of South Africa.

Every ROUSH vehicle is built and certified with a Ford Accredited Level 3 Master Technician.

Each ROUSH vehicle is registered on the Ford “Service 2” warranty system.

Every ROUSH vehicle comes with an exclusive Ford Protect Drivetrain Warranty.

Roush confirmed that they back-up the 2019 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang with an Exclusive Ford Protect powertrain warranty.