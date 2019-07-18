Novitec Takes McLaren 600LT Up To 678 hp (506 kW)

McLaren’s 600LT is pretty much perfect according to reviews and what owners say so why does it need more power? Because there is no such thing as too much power when you ask the team at Novitec.

The ‘baby long tail’ leaves Woking with 592 hp (441 kW) and 620 Nm of torque for a 2.9s 0 to 100 km/h. Novitec didn’t think this was quite enough and so bumped the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 to 678 hp (506 kW) and 700 Nm (525 ft lb) of torque, bringing the 100 km/h sprint down a tenth and top speed up a touch. The additional grunt comes thanks to the use of an ECU tune, and the addition of Novitec’s own stainless steel exhaust system, complete with more free-flowing catalytic converters. Lower levels of power upgrade can also be chosen if that is what you are after.

Aside from the modifications under the skin, Novitec also worked its magic on the exterior, offering a new two-piece carbon fibre airbox, a more aggressive, exposed carbon fibre front bonnet and lowering springs, reducing ride height by 30mm. Also making an appearance are a staggered set of lightweight forged wheels, designed in partnership with US wheel manufacturer Vossen.

As with all Novitec products, customisation is a big factor. The new, 20 and 21” forged wheels can be had in 77 different colours, in either brushed or polished finishes, and inside, you can opt to have a completely custom design, with Novitec capable of reupholstering the interior in any colour of your choice.