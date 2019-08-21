2020 Audi RS 6 Avant Revealed With 591 HP (441 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

Audi has finally taken the covers off their hotly anticipated RS 6 Avant and by the sounds of things, it will not disappoint.

Under the bonnet, you will find twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which churns out 591 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. That is enough grunt to hit 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and 200 km/h in 12 seconds.

It will send that power through an Audi Sport-tuned eight-speed automatic and, of course, Quattro all-wheel-drive that’ll operate a 40/60 torque split in regular driving conditions. It can send as much as 85% of its power rearward.

The New Audi RS 6 Avant can be driven in comfort, auto, dynamic, or efficiency mode. Two customizable modes labelled RS1 and RS2 can also be selected via a steering wheel button marked “RS Mode” in case you’re the sort of driver who wants maximum power with a more relaxed ride.

The optional Dynamic Plus package gives the RS 6 Avant a top speed of 305 km/h.