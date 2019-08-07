Bugatti Keen To Get Into Crossover Segment with EV

Rendering via CarMagazine

The situation at Bugatti is in a relative state of flux, but VW CEO Herbert Diess did pay Molsheim a visit to Molsheim late in July, likely in an effort to help chart the marque’s future.

Although the Chiron is performing as expected, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann is eyeing a second product, a crossover to be specific, as Automobile Mag has reported before. The reason for this is to strengthen the well-being of the marque.

The all-electric crossover may be developed with the help of a well-known R&D company called Edag. It would be built by Magna; however, Bugatti may consider reviving its lifeless Campogalliano factory near Modena for the job. Through its Porsche connection, the French Boutique brand also reached out to Rimac in regard to developing a suitable enough EV drivetrain.

Automobile Mag has been told that the Croatian entrepreneur may be open to selling Bugatti its 1850-hp C002 rolling chassis, complete with all batteries and control electronics. Regardless of how and where the new Bugatti would be built, the plan would be to sell roughly 600 of the three-door crossovers per year, with pricing ranging from $850,000 to more than $1 million, depending of course on the specification.

Alternatively, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche could share a new, still to be defined hypercar architecture for the pending 918 replacement, an EV followup to the Chiron, and a potential all-electric Lamborghini.