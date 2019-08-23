South AfricaVideo

Exclusive RACE! SA Interview Around The Novitec Ferrari 812 N Largo

By Zero2Turbo

Two weeks back we shared exclusive images of the very first Novitec Ferrari 812 N Largo build taking place in South Africa and we wanted a little more information on the build to give you guys.

Related Posts

Novitec Take Ferrari 488 Pista Up To 590 kW

Would You Pay R12 Million Just For A LaFerrari Engine?

We managed to arrange some time with the RACE! owner, Marco Casciani, to give us a little more insight into the build and how they create these wild machines for us petrolheads to enjoy in South Africa.

We don’t want to share the whole transcript with you but Marco did share in the video that the car will be an R14 million machine once completed.

You might also like
News

Novitec Take Ferrari 488 Pista Up To 590 kW

News

Would You Pay R12 Million Just For A LaFerrari Engine?

News

Grandpa Sells Ferrari 250 GTO For “R95k” Now Worth As Much As R1 Billion

News

Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider / Aperta Might Debut In September

News

Novitec Takes McLaren 600LT Up To 678 hp (506 kW)

News

New Ferrari SUV Could Outpower The Lamborghini Urus

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us