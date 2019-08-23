Exclusive RACE! SA Interview Around The Novitec Ferrari 812 N Largo

Two weeks back we shared exclusive images of the very first Novitec Ferrari 812 N Largo build taking place in South Africa and we wanted a little more information on the build to give you guys.

We managed to arrange some time with the RACE! owner, Marco Casciani, to give us a little more insight into the build and how they create these wild machines for us petrolheads to enjoy in South Africa.

We don’t want to share the whole transcript with you but Marco did share in the video that the car will be an R14 million machine once completed.