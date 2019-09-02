BMW M Festival Returns To Kyalami from 26 to 27 October 2019

BMW South Africa is set to host the second BMW M Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg from 26 to 27 October 2019.

The first outing In 2017 saw just under 20,000 BMW customers, fans and car enthusiasts attend the festival and the 2019 BMW M Festival promises to be more thrilling with six BMW M and M Performance models scheduled to celebrate their local premiere.

Visitors will get the opportunity to book test drives, hot laps with professional drivers, walk through one of the largest BMW pop-up showrooms, enjoy gourmet food trucks, stalls and drinks, live music by some of South Africa’s renowned DJs and artists, a children’s play area, shopping at the BMW Lifestyle merchandise shop and more.

In addition, South African born BMW works driver, Sheldon van der Linde, will also make a special appearance at the event and offer visitors hot laps in his Shell BMW M4 DTM car around the circuit.

To reminisce on the legacy and early beginnings of BMW Motorsport in South Africa, the restored BMW 530 MLE will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the 2019 BMW M Festival after months of being restored to its former glory.

These following models will also make their local premiere at the festival; X3 M Competition, X4 M Competition, M340i xDrive, 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6 and the all-new 1 Series.

For more information or ticket purchasing, visit this link; https://www.bmw.co.za/en/topics/fascination-bmw/events/mfestival/mfestival.html