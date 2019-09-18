BMW M2 CS To Pack 450 HP (336 kW) and Limited To 2,200 Units

A member of Bimmerpost attended an exclusive preview event in Belgium yesterday where he got a first look at the unreleased BMW M2 CS and some of its specs.

Under the hood will sit the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six from the M2 Competition but the output has been dialled up to 450 hp (336 kW). This will be connected to a manual gearbox as standard with a DCT being offered as an optional extra.

It will be littered with carbon fibre parts including the hood, roof, outside mirrors, trunk lip, front spoiler lip, rear diffuser, central console and door handle.

It will come with an M Performance exhaust, 763 M wheels in gold or black and you will have the choice between four paint offerings; Alpine White, Misano Blue, Hockenheim Silver and Saphire Black.

Production will begin in March next year and end 9 months after that with just 2,200 units to be produced worldwide.