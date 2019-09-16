Ferrari 812 GTS and F8 Spider Pricing for South Africa

Ferrari took the covers off two drop-top models last week and with both headed for South Africa, we are all desperate to know the local price for these gorgeous roofless prancing horses.

The 812 GTS was revealed as the most powerful production convertible you can currently buy and this is thanks to the naturally aspirated 6.6-litre V12 producing a potent 789 hp (588 kW) and 718 Nm. Ferrari claim a top speed of 340 km/h, a 0 to 100 km/h time of “less than three seconds” and a 0 to 200 km/h time of 8.3 seconds. Getting behind the wheel of one in South Africa will require you parting with a minimum of R8,175,000 but we all know these numbers can balloon with some of the special options the manufacturer offers.

Fancy a twin-turbo V8 rather? The F8 Spider offers you a little less grunt with 710 hp (530 kW) and 770 Nm of torque. Removing the roof and replacing it with a retractable hardtop only makes the Spider 70 kg heavier so the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h remains. The base price on this Maranello machine is R6,103,000 making it just over R600k more expensive than the F8 Tributo (Coupe).

Which of these would you have? Either way, you will have to wait as the F8 Spider is only expected towards the end of 2020 and the 812 GTS all the way in 2021.