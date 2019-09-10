New Audi RS 7 Sportback Revealed With 591 HP (441 kW) and 800 Nm

Audi Sport is on a run at the moment after revealing the new RS 6 Avant a few weeks ago we get the all-new RS 7 Sportback to drool over.

Packing 591 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque from a twin-turbocharged, hybridised 4.0-litre V8 makes this the most powerful RS 7 Sportback ever until the inevitable Performance variant arrives. Thanks to this output and the help of the 48-volt electrical system, this Sportback can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. Add the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus packages, though, that top speed figure increases to 280 km/h (174 mph) and 305 km/h (189.5 mph), respectively.

Like its RS 6 sibling, the RS 7 employs standard adaptive air suspension which sits 20 millimetres lower than the traditional A7 in the regular setting. Go over 120 km/h and it will drop another 10 mm to improve airflow over the body. A special new “lift mode” allows the overall ride height to increase by as much 20 mm which means no more scraping the nose on steep slopes.

On the styling front we have typical RS design cues and those flared wheel arches emphasize the relentlessly sporty nature of the high-performance model. “The rear end’s curved trailing edge and strip of lights linking the main rear lights make it one of the characteristic defining features of the RS 7 Sportback” says the manufacturer.

Inside, the RS 7 adopts Audi’s MMI dual touchscreen interface and virtual cockpit, while RS logos and high-quality Nappa leather litters the cabin. The flat-bottomed, fully perforated wheel is unique to the RS 7, as are the Nappa leather black RS sport bucket seats.

The range of colours for the new Audi RS 7 Sportback encompasses thirteen standard exterior paint finishes, including the two RS-specific shades of Nardo gray and Sebring black, crystal effect, as well as five available matt effect paint finishes.

No word on local availability or pricing as of yet but we will keep you all up to date on this.