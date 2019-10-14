AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Competition Hits 300 km/h In 28 Seconds

Having driven the BMW M5 Competition already, we know it is an absolute beast with its 617 hp (460 kW) being pushed out from the brutal 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.

BMW tuning specialists AC Schnitzer crank things up a notch with their offering as it produces as much as 710 hp (530 kW) and 850 Nm of torque. That matches the mighty McLaren 720S in terms of output so yes you can bet it is a lot faster than the stock offering.

The Bavarian beast sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and hits 200 km/h from zero in 10 seconds which is hugely impressive. What is quite ridiculous for a car this size is that it will hit 300 km/h (186 mph) in 28.85 seconds if you are brave enough to bury your foot on the loud pedal.

The combination between luxury sedan and performance machine simply boggles the mind, all the more with a few mods from specialists such as AC Schnitzer.