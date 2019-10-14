CrashNewsVideo

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Crashes Into Tree Attempting To Drift

By Zero2Turbo

This morning we saw footage of a Mercedes-AMG C63 S Sedan getting things all wrong while attempting to pull off a little powerslide but now we have even better footage of the incident thanks to CarSpotterQVS on YouTube.

While attempting to impress spotters, a man driving the AMG ran out of talent leaving a car show in Rotterdam.

Yes, we can all comment on his driving skills and “money doesn’t buy skills” but the main thing here is that both the driver and passenger escaped unharmed.

As you can see in the video below, the car suffers some substantial damage and will cost a small fortune to repair (if it is not written off).

The next-generation C63 will switch to an all-wheel-drive set up so we will probably see fewer videos of this nature.

