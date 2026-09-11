Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung Is The Ultimate V8 CLE

Mercedes-AMG has created what could be the ultimate version of its CLE Coupe, and crucially, there’s a V8 under the bonnet.

Called the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, this limited-run machine combines serious aero, extensive weight saving and rear-wheel drive with AMG’s latest twin-turbocharged V8. Just 30 examples will be built, and every one is already spoken for.

AMG’s New V8 Packs 636 HP

At the heart of the CLE 646 is a development of Mercedes’ latest 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged M177 Evo V8.

AMG has extracted 636 hp (474 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), with a 48-volt electrical system and integrated starter generator able to contribute another 23 hp (17 kW).

Importantly, the engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft and has been engineered with tougher Euro 7 emissions regulations in mind.

Performance is suitably serious. Mercedes-AMG claims 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, while top speed is 311 km/h (193 mph).

Much Wider And Far More Aggressive

Visually, there’s little chance of confusing the 646 with a regular CLE.

The body is 60 mm wider than the CLE 53, with enlarged cooling openings, vented front wings, a heavily reworked front bumper and a prominent bonnet vent helping manage the V8’s cooling requirements.

At the back sits a large adjustable wing, stacked quad exhaust outlets and a substantial diffuser. Together, the aero package can generate as much as 250 kg of downforce at maximum speed.

Carbon Fibre Helps Cut 170 KG

Despite its size, AMG has managed to remove around 170 kg compared with the CLE 53.

Carbon fibre is extensively used across the body and cabin, while polycarbonate windows contribute further savings. The finished car still tips the scales at 1,895 kg, but that’s considerably lighter than the model on which it is based.

Inside, the rear seats disappear entirely. Carbon bucket seats with six-point harnesses take centre stage, while a roll cage and harness bar turn the CLE into a strict two-seater.

Rear-Wheel Drive Only

Perhaps just as important as the V8 is AMG’s decision to ditch all-wheel drive.

The CLE 646 sends everything to the rear wheels through AMG’s nine-speed TCT transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Four-way adjustable coilovers developed with KW Automotive are fitted, dropping the car by 22 mm at the front and 16 mm at the rear. AMG’s nine-stage traction control system also allows drivers to progressively reduce the electronic assistance.

Hollow forged 20-inch wheels wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber measuring 305-section up front and a huge 335-section at the rear.

Stopping power comes courtesy of carbon-ceramic brakes with 420 mm front discs and six-piston calipers, while 360 mm discs feature at the rear.

Only 30 Will Ever Exist

Mercedes-AMG will produce just 30 examples of the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, making it substantially rarer than the 250-unit Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed and even the 75-example Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss.

All 30 cars have already been sold, with pricing remaining undisclosed.

The bigger story, however, is what comes next.

Much of the engineering developed for the CLE 646 is expected to filter into the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 63. That means a V8-powered flagship CLE Coupe now looks increasingly certain, although the regular production model is unlikely to receive the full 636 hp output.

For AMG fans who have been waiting for the brand to rediscover its V8 roots, this could be a very good sign.