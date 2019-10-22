Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Seen Testing Fully Loaded with Sensors

Last month we spoke about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series as the AMG boss, Tobias Moers confirmed it will make use of a new twin-turbo V8 engine.

Moers hinted that the GT Black Series will get a “new” V8 engine. He revealed the power unit will utilise the same block as the M178 V8 and that “it’s still a 4.0-litre engine and twin-turbo, but it’s a different engine”.

As you can see in the video clip below, the test vehicles feature a variety of wing and hood configurations. One of them even has a halo of sensors monitoring each of the wheels. The multiple body configurations suggest that buyers of the top model may have lots of options to tune the coupe from a fast road-focused machine to a hardcore weapon on the track.

It seems the development vehicles in this video are executing manoeuvres that suggest they are working on the suspension setup. The one with the array of sensors snakes back and forth at high speed and a different car simulates emergency lane changes down the Nordschleife’s long straight.

At this stage, the Mercedes-AMG team are planning to have the Black Series available by mid-2020, so there’s not too long to wait to find out what makes this model so special.