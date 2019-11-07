News

Incredible Collection of Supercars and Hypercars Headed for Auction in Saudi

By Zero2Turbo

The Riyadh car show will celebrate its inaugural event later this month and it will provide the platform for a jaw-dropping auction. Auctioneers Silverstone Auctions, have announced a star-studded roster, combining offerings from many of the world’s biggest manufacturers. The lot list gives Pebble Beach auctions a run for their money.

We have selected just a few machines to share here but browse the lot yourself and you will see why this auction is getting a mention.

Related Posts

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Revealed With 600 HP (447…

Mad Mercedes SLK Hillclimb Car Revs To 11,300 RPM and Spits…

Three Pagani’s (including the unique Pagani Zonda Riviera), a Bugatti Chiron Sport, a Gumpert Apollo S, a Mansory Bugatti Veyron and even a Lamborghini Reventon.

The auction is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of November 2019, a week before RM Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi auction.

You might also like
News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Revealed With 600 HP (447 kW)

News

Mad Mercedes SLK Hillclimb Car Revs To 11,300 RPM and Spits Flames

News

2020 Audi R8 LMS GT4 Looks Ready To Win

News

Alfa Romeo Has Officially Axed The 4C

News

Toyota Yaris GR-4 Teased

News

SpeedKore Builds 1,525 HP (1,137 kW) All-Wheel Drive Dodge Charger

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us