Incredible Collection of Supercars and Hypercars Headed for Auction in Saudi

The Riyadh car show will celebrate its inaugural event later this month and it will provide the platform for a jaw-dropping auction. Auctioneers Silverstone Auctions, have announced a star-studded roster, combining offerings from many of the world’s biggest manufacturers. The lot list gives Pebble Beach auctions a run for their money.

We have selected just a few machines to share here but browse the lot yourself and you will see why this auction is getting a mention.

Three Pagani’s (including the unique Pagani Zonda Riviera), a Bugatti Chiron Sport, a Gumpert Apollo S, a Mansory Bugatti Veyron and even a Lamborghini Reventon.

The auction is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of November 2019, a week before RM Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi auction.